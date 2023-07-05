police car on the street close up

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Vernon was stabbed during a domestic dispute on Tuesday, police said.

According to Vernon police, the woman was stabbed at a home on Cemetary Road by her domestic partner.

Police said she was hospitalized for non-life threatening stab wounds and in stable condition.

The male suspect, 69-year-old Gary Gibson, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault on an elderly person, third-degree assault on an elderly person, and second-degree breach of peace.

Gibson was held on a $100,000 bail and will be arraigned in Tolland County Superior Court Wednesday.

Stay with News 8 for updates