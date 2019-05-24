Tolland

Victim of deadly crash on Route 195 in Mansfield identified

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 06:12 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 10:16 AM EDT

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - State police have identified the man who died in a crash in Mansfield on Thursday evening. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Route 195.

Police say 21-year-old Thomas Leahy of Tolland died when he cross the double yellow line and hit a transit bus head-on.

UConn confirms that Leahy was a UConn student, class of 2020. 

Original Story: 1 dead after crash involving transit bus on Route 195 in Mansfield

The bus was only carrying the driver who was not seriously injured, but was taken to a hospital as precaution.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center