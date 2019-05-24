Victim of deadly crash on Route 195 in Mansfield identified

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - State police have identified the man who died in a crash in Mansfield on Thursday evening. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Route 195.

Police say 21-year-old Thomas Leahy of Tolland died when he cross the double yellow line and hit a transit bus head-on.

UConn confirms that Leahy was a UConn student, class of 2020.

Original Story: 1 dead after crash involving transit bus on Route 195 in Mansfield

The bus was only carrying the driver who was not seriously injured, but was taken to a hospital as precaution.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

