Video released on April 5, 2023, shows the moment a Vernon police cruiser and another vehicle crashed.

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Video obtained by News 8 on Wednesday depicts the moments surrounding a crash between a Vernon police officer and another vehicle.

Bianca Colon, a 26-year-old science teacher, was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night.

Officer Andre Lisee had left the police station in his patrol vehicle to respond to a call to help other officers when his cruiser collided with a Nissan Sentra in the area of Hartford Turnpike and Center Road, according to authorities.

Editor’s Note: This footage may be disturbing to some.

Colon, who taught at Springfield Prep Charter School in Massachusetts, was a front passenger in the Nissan Sentra. The 33-year-old driver and a 1-year-old child were taken to the hospital with injuries. Lisee was also injured.

The footage shows that Lisee’s lights were flashing when the other vehicle turned in the intersection.

Manchester police are overseeing the investigation into the crash.