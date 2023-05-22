TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Doughnut tire marks were seen on Monday throughout the parking lot at the Fieldstone Commons shopping plaza and at the nearby intersection of Route195 in Tolland.

The town manager said that it indicates some very dangerous behavior, which was on full display at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Video from a street takeover at the intersection shows people kicking and jumping on a woman’s car as she gets out to confront them. Then, someone in the crowd jumps on the convertible top of the car.

Brian Foley, Tolland’s town manager, said that a witness reported that people were wearing masks and walking up and down stopped traffic.

He’s seen similar incidents in other communities. During the street takeover, people perform doughnuts in their vehicles — but it’s escalated into something even more dangerous.

“[It’s] very, very scary to happen surrounded by ten to twenty people attacking the car and jumping on it,” Foley said.

It has people concerned.

“It’s horrifying,” said Dee Apinis of Mansfield. “It’s scary.”

It was dangerous for the woman in the car, and for others. Foley said that the takeover was so bad that an ambulance call had to be delayed because the Exit 68 ramp and Merrow Road were blocked.

“I think it’s extremely irresponsible,” said Sean Mathieu, of Tolland. “Obviously, they’re kids, they don’t know what they’re doing, but at the same time, you respect other people’s property.”

If you do run into one of these street takeovers, you are urged not to get out of your car. Try to stay safe and if you can call police, discretely do so.

Foley, who used to be a Hartford police officer said those involved in the takeovers are often locals, as well as people from out of town.

“We used to see a mix of Springfield people coming down to Connecticut, and I believe we still are,” Foley said.

Anyone with information on the takeovers is asked to call police.