Vigil held for Willington man, first victim of alleged killer Peter Manfredonia

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil was held Wednesday for a Willington man who was the first victim of alleged killer Peter Manfredonia.

Theodore ‘Ted’ Demers, 62, was a retired U.S. veteran. He was an outdoorsman and woodworker who lived his community. Police say his life was taken last week in a random, senseless act of violence by 23-year-old UConn student Peter Manfredonia.

At the vigil for Demers Wednesday on the Willington town Green, family and the community at large lit candles in his honor.

His wife, Cindy, tells News 8, Ted “was a presence, always, and he is still with us here today. And he’s going to help us get through this difficult time.”

Pat Jones, Ted’s sister-in-law, adding, “Many people feel so helpless, they want to do something but can’t right now. But what they don’t realize is just the act of reaching out, that is what is helping the family feel supported.”

And while people come to light candles and remember Demers. They are also praying for a second neighbor tonight who is in stable condition at Hartford Hospital, also attacked in the same incident.

Kia Martinson, a Willington resident said, “It is a hard thing, it doesn’t really happen in a small town this way, and sadly it shouldn’t happen anywhere this way. I think there’s a lot of confusion and a lot of ups and downs about how everyone feels about it.”

“We used to leave our doors open,” Joe from Willington explained, “now we have our shotguns loaded and our dogs are out, and we don’t know what to expect.”

The community also hopes Manfredonia is taken into custody soon, and they are grateful for what Connecticut State Police and law enforcement from other states have done.

Wednesday evening, police reported Manfredonia had been caught at a truck stop in Washington County, Maryland.

Samantha Dadalt of Willington said, “I think everybody is out there doing the best they can, I give credit to the State Police for everything they have done and continue to do so far.”

The small town of Willington barely a spec on the map, people here say it that’s what makes it great, everyone knows their neighbor, everyone is willing to lend a helping hand, and this week their peace and tranquility was shattered by one man.