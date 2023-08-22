VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – A water main break has caused a road to close Monday night in Vernon.

According to a Facebook post from the town, the water main break occurred at Tunnel Road and Willow Stream Road. Tunnel Road is not passable due to the water main break and is closed between Tunnel and Risley Road.

Water main break closes portion of Tunnel Road in Vernon (Photo Courtesy: Town of Vernon)

Officials say detours are set in place and that Connecticut Water is accessing the damage and making repairs. It is unclear at this time when the road is expected to reopen.

