TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s been 50 years since a young girl from Tolland vanished as she was riding her bicycle in her Neighborhood. Janice Pockett was 7 years old at the time and she has not been seen since. Today, as the 50th anniversary of her disappearance approaches, a memorial was held in Tolland.

An aged enhanced photo was released years ago.

Today’s memorial was held at the location where she was last seen on July 26, 1973. A bench in her memory sits on the site today.

Member’s of Pockett’s family and Tolland’s Town Manager Brian Foley were among those who attended today’s memorial at the Cross Farms Recreation Complex on Rhodes Road.

“We are so sorry for what the family has had to endure. I can’t begin to imagine the pain. The disappearance of Janice Pockett was a horrifying and traumatic event for our entire town. 50 Years later, it still has an impact. I remember it. All of us kids growing up in Tolland remember it. The memories of that time create immediate feelings of fear and sadness. We all changed our behaviors and vigilance as a result of Janice’s disappearance. We kept a close eye on each other, parents tightened their supervision and we never looked back. To this day, as a father, uncle and neighbor, we all watch out for our families differently. Tolland changed that day, 5 decades later we remember and we are safer now because of Janice.”

Brian J. Foley, Town Manager, Town of Tolland

RELATED: Gone Missing: Who are they? Who’s trying to find them?

Janice’s family is encouraging anyone with information about her disappearance to contact State Police.

A $50,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.