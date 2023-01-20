WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic crews responded to a fire at a building at UConn Friday morning.

Willimantic Fire Fighters Local 1033 responded to the fire at Storrs and Oak Hill Roads of the International House building, formerly named the Whitney House around 6 a.m. The house sits in front of Mirror Lake.

Fire apparatus will be on scene for much of the day, and Route 195 will be closed along the east side of UConn Storrs.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes and follow detours on-site.

Fire officials said the house was almost fully engulfed at one point, and the damage to the house is extensive.

The fire was under control as of 7 a.m., but crews are still on-scene continuing to locate and knock down “hot spots,” or small fires, within the walls and other parts of the building. An overhaul is in progress, officials said.

No one was present at the International House at the time of the fire, and the building is not currently in use.

UConn officials urged students to avoid the area.

This is an active scene.

The historic Whitney House is the oldest building on the UConn campus. While it was built in 1769, it provided the first land for the school when it was founded in 1881 as Storrs Agricultural College.

