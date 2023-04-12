MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Willington woman died in a crash Tuesday morning in Mansfield.

State police said Vanessa Marie Rivero, 39, was driving north on Route 32 near Mansfield City Road in a Volkswagen Jetta just before 10:30 a.m. when she crossed the southbound lane and crashed head-on into a GMC Sierra, then hit a guardrail.

Rivero died at the scene, state police said.

The other driver, a 42-year-old man from Lebanon, was taken to Windham Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Any witnesses are asked to call Troop C in Tolland at 860-896-3200.