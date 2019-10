VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Vernon woman is accused of interfering with an investigation into the sex assault of a child.

53-year-old Dianne Margelony was arrested Tuesday. Police say her boyfriend, 50-year-old Ronald Daniel, was arrested in June for allegedly molesting a child.

They say Margelony encouraged a witness to lie to investigators.

She’s free on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on November 12.