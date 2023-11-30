COLUMBIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have arrested a former Connecticut school employee accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy, for allegedly having contact with a minor over Snapchat, violating her terms of release from custody, authorities said.



On Sept. 12, the Connecticut State Police Eastern Major Crime Squad began investigating allegations of sexual assault on a minor involving Alyson Cranick. Officers developed probable caused and arrested Cranick for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor on several occasions during the summer of 2022, in Columbia and Colchester.

On Nov. 14, Cranick was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault with a minor and three counts of risk of injury to a minor on the strength of an arrest warrant approved by Rockville Superior Court.

Cranick was arrested again on Nov. 15 and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, on strength of an arrest warrant from New London Superior Court, police said.

Cranick posted court-set bonds for both respective cases and was released. She was placed on Pretrial Intensive Supervision, on the condition that she had “no unsupervised contact with minors.”

State police received a third-party report on Monday that Cranick allegedly sent a Snapchat message to a 13-year-old girl last week. After receiving the report, the Columbia Resident State Trooper contacted Cranick who agreed to an interview.

During the interview, Cranick said on Nov. 24 a relative of hers was in the presence of a juvenile. According to Cranick, she believed that while her relative and the juvenile were shopping together, her relative used the juvenile’s phone to contact Cranick, police said.

Cranick said responded to the Snapchat message by sending an emoji. When she was asked about the message, Cranick said she was unable to provide her Snapchat screen name and said she had since deleted the Snapchat communication.

An investigation revealed that on Nov. 16 the juvenile victim unfriended Cranick on Snapchat. While out shopping, Cranick’s relative learned the juvenile had unfriended Cranick. The minor told her parents she felt badly about unfriending Cranick and re-friended her.

According to the victim’s parent, when they returned home from shopping, the parent observed that the juvenile’s phone showed a “streak,” when messages are sent between two parties on Snapchat daily.

The parent told police that Cranick had allegedly had Snapchat streaks with the victim in the past. The parent provided investigators with a list of friends that the juvenile had recently communicated with on Snapchat, and one of them was identified as Cranick.

Detectives with the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Crimes assumed the investigation into the allegations and consulted with Rockville and New London superior courts.

Alyson Cranick is pictured smiling in a mugshot taken on Nov. 28, 2023. (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

Investigators applied for two arrest warrants for Cranick on Nov. 28, charging her with two counts of violations of the conditions of release in Tolland and New London counties.

Cranick was arrested on the same day on the strength of both warrants. She was held on two separate court-set bonds totaling $1.5 million and transferred to the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections pending arraignment on Nov. 29 at Rockville Superior Court.