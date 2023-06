ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was found unresponsive after a one-car accident on Wappingwood Road in Ellington Saturday night.

The Ellington Fire Department responded to the accident to find a car that had collided with a telephone pole, along with multiple wires down.

The driver was pulled from her vehicle and brought to Hartford Hospital. Lifestar was called but was unavailable due to weather.

The scene was turned over to Eversource and Connecticut State Police.