VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old man died Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle in Vernon.

Vernon police responded to a crash around 11:10 p.m. near Tunnel Road and South Frontage Road.

Officers found Cameron Blake, of Manchester, lying off the roadway with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where police said he was later pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon Police Department at (860) 872-9126.