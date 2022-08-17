HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and attorneys general from 35 other states reached a $450 million settlement with opioid maker Endo International.

The lawsuit stemmed from allegations Endo used deceptive marketing tactics that downplayed the risk of opioid addiction and overstated its benefits, Tong said.

Endo makes generic and branded opioids, including Percocet and Endocet, and also made Opana ER, which was removed from the market in 2017.

The deal, which is contingent on final documentation and bankruptcy court approval, requires Endo to pay $450 million in cash over ten years to local governments and disclose opioid-related documents for publication online in a public document archive and pay $2.75 million for archival expenses. The agreement also bans the promotion of its opioids forever.

Tong said the money would support addiction treatment and prevention in Connecticut.

“Endo falsely peddled its opioids as abuse-deterrent with deadly consequences,” Tong said. “They downplayed risks, overpromoted benefits, and reaped profits while people suffered and died. One by one, we are taking on every player in the addiction industry and holding them accountable for the lives they destroyed.”

The Ireland-based drugmaker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday in the Southern District of New York. Its U.S. headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Tong’s office said this is Connecticut’s seventh settlement related to the opioid crisis since October 2020. The state previously reached deals with Purdue Pharma and the Slackers, distributors and Johnson & Johnson, McKinsey, Mallinckrodt, Allergan, and Teva.