NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tornado watch has been issued for Connecticut until 3 p.m. Sunday. This means conditions are favorable for a few weak and brief tornadoes to develop.

Slow-moving downpours/storms are likely to cause areas of major flooding or flash flooding, especially in Litchfield County, where flash flooding already occurred a week ago. Three to five inches of rain is very possible for some, with locally higher amounts possible.

