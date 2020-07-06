Torrington woman beats world record in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Torrington woman is now a world record holder. Miki Sudo has dominated the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the past 6 years, but win number 7 on Saturday was extra special.

“Oh my gosh. It’s been a whirlwind,” Sudo said. “I went from having my worst performance in 2019 to my best performance yet at the Nathan’s final table.”

That worst performance at last year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest was still enough to win. She downed 31 dogs in 10 minutes.

Sudo discovered her knack for eating in bulk back at college in Las Vegas.

“I had a very restrictive dining plan,” Sudo explained. “I could only go into the cafeteria, I want to say about five times a week, so I really had to make every swipe into the cafeteria count.”

With training, she became a dominant eater. Coming into this weekend she had won the Nathan’s title six times, but the world record of 45 was still out of reach.

At Coney Island last year, she met fellow eater Nick Wehry of Torrington. They have been dating ever since, and spent the Coronavirus quarantine together.

“I had a training partner and a hot dog practicing partner in my boyfriend,” Sudo said. “So living with a competitive eater really helped me get back into competitive shape on very short notice.”

With that extra support and training, she crushed the world record, putting away 48 and a half dogs.

Sudo knows what it looks like to be downing dozens of dogs at a time when so many are struggling to put food on the table.

“Each individual competitor donated to a food bank of their choice, for Nick and I our cause was Feeding America,” Sudo said.

Plus, Nathan’s donates thousand of hot dogs to food banks as well. They don’t want people going hungry.

As for Sudo. She says that after the contest she was not hungry again…until the next morning.