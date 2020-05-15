Towns prepare for Phase 1 reopening of economy

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– In just five days, some businesses have the chance to reopen.

Restaurants can have outdoor dining, hair cutting can begin, some offices will be back on line, and malls and museums can open.

But are local towns ready to handle the new rules?

Workers at World of Beers in West Hartford are rebuilding the outdoor patio. On May 20, just days away, restaurants can start serving outdoors. Salons and barber shops can start clipping away your hair.

And until further notice, 30 minute parking is free on Main Street in West Hartford Center.

“There’s mixed emotions on whether they will be comfortable,” said Mayor Shari Cantor, West Hartford.

Mayor Cantor says health data will drive decisions.

“We actually had some initial higher numbers from students coming back from study abroad. They brought it back and families were exposed.”

West Hartford and Bloomfield share a health district. Cantor says it’s the 11 private schools, which loaned their nurses to track and trace, have made a big difference.

Mayor Shari Cantor said, “we started doing contract tracing right away so that was at least a better way to manage and understand where it was coming from.”

In Manchester, Cafe Aura’s famous owner, UCONN Women’s Basketball Coach Geno Auriemma, is zigging and zagging to figure out if there can be limited indoor dining. He says the 150,000 restaurant workers around the state want to serve.

“Yes, there’s people collecting unemployment, no one wants to do that. People want to go to work. Give people a glimmer…give us an idea, give us something to look forward to,” said Auriemma.

The state is asking businesses to self certify new protocols. A COVID-19 Connecticut Prevention badge goes in the window as a signal to help consumer confidence.

On Monday, town leaders will present their official plan to businesses and residents in order to reopen safely.

Customer “social rules” for business allowed to reopen as part of phase 1 include:

Face masks/coverings to be worn by both customers and employees at all times

Gathering sizes limited to five people

People aged 65 and up or who have high risk factors for COVID are “encouraged” to stay home.

The operating rules for a Phase 1 business: