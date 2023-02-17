People in Connecticut reported an ashlike substance on their vehicles on Feb. 17, 2023.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut governmental agencies are investigating what caused an ashlike substance on cars in multiple parts of the state Friday.

“Our team is looking into this,” said Chris Boyle, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Public Health. “Our toxicologists are aware of this.”

News 8 received reports from viewers in Brookfield, Cromwell, Naugatuck and Prospect regarding a substance that appeared to be soot or ash covering their vehicles.

The substance is not related to toxic chemicals released following a train derailment in Ohio, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

“DEEP has not seen any evidence of air quality impacts to Connecticut from this event, based on an analysis of forward wind trajectories from the site of the derailment,” a written statement from the agency reads. “We are aware of local reports from this morning regarding ‘sooty’ matter on parked cars and have not been able to determine any singular source, such as a forest fire, power plant, or transportation-related emissions, that would case this.”

Air flows measured at 1,500 feet have followed the Interstate 95 corridor northeast into the state, according to DEEP, and while it forecasted “good” air quality for Friday, meters have shown moderate PM2.5 levels. Rain and cold are expected to reduce that to “good” levels in the afternoon.

Under a “moderate” PM2.5 level, people considered “unusually sensitive” are asked to avoid heavy exercise.