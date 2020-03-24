Trader Joe’s, Walgreens offering senior-only shopping hour

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop was one of the first in our state to enact senior-only hours, and now other stores are hopping on the bandwagon.

Trader Joe’s started its senior-only hours on Monday, March 23 from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Special hours start at Walgreens on Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. The idea is to protect those most vulnerable to coronavirus.

Only senior citizens will be allowed inside during the first hours those stores are open. Trader Joe’s will also have an extra line outside the front door for seniors to help them get inside quicker.