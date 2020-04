FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) -- National Guard troops will be rolling up their sleeves for another day to help UConn Health battle the COVID-19 crisis in our state.

On Monday, the National Guard will be at UConn Health in Farmington to help set up a new field hospital. The hope is that all these extra beds won't be needed despite the expected overflow of coronavirus patients. The philosophy behind these efforts: it’s better to be over-prepared.