(WTNH) — The South-Central Regional Traffic Squad is cracking-down on dangerous driving.

Starting Thursday, a group of local police departments are kicking-off their Summer Enforcement Campaign — aimed at making roads safer for everyone.

The squad is comprised of the Branford, East Haven, Guilford, North Branford, North Haven, and Madison police departments.

They’re intensifying their efforts in enforcing traffic laws within our communities through increased patrols, targeted operations, and public awareness campaigns.

This campaign will target several key areas of concern, including speeding violations, distracted driving, aggressive driving, driving under the influence (DUI), and checking for unregistered vehicles.

By addressing these significant issues head-on, the traffic squad aims to minimize risks on our roadways and enhance public safety.

“We are fully committed to enhancing road safety within our region,” Sergeant Joseph Mulhern of the East Haven Police Department & spokesperson for the South-Central Regional Traffic Squad said. “By conducting rigorous enforcement activities and raising public awareness, we aim to reduce traffic violations, deter reckless driving behaviors, and ultimately save lives.”

Here are some ways they say you can help the cause:

Adhere to speed limits

Eliminate distractions while driving

Practice courteous and defensive driving techniques

Refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Ensure your vehicle is registered

These are all great tips to help keep our roads safe this summer, and really, all year round.