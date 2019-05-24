Connecticut

Trampled goat fitted with wheelchair

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- A goat has re-gained full mobility after losing use her back legs in an accident when she was only 9-days old.

"Peeps" was brought into Country Companions in Bethany on Easter Sunday by her owner, unsure on whether she would survive after being trampled by a horse.

The veterinary practice sent out a newsletter seeking supplies for Peeps. One pet owner with medical equipment experience was able to contract with Yale Surgical Company from New Haven to fit the goat with her very own wheelchair.

