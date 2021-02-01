Travel, transit delays expected as snow pelts CT

(WTNH) — Those traveling within and out of the state should expect some delays and cancelations as snow continues to fall across Connecticut.

Those flying out of Bradley International Airport and Tweed New Haven Airport are advised to contact their airline for the latest flight information before driving in.

Travel delays are also expected among Metro-North and CT Transit. Passengers should check online for the latest schedule updates, changes or delays.

Winter weather is headed our way, New York. Stay home if you can. If you must travel, give yourself extra time and check https://t.co/9HbOsrqVcK before you go. pic.twitter.com/FNQjW1xqQt — Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) February 1, 2021

