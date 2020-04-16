Travelers Championship to run as scheduled, but without fans on site

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship is still set to go on as scheduled, but without the fans.

This comes as PGA announced schedule adjustments for the current and upcoming season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Travelers Tournament Director Nathan Grube on sponsors:

Other PGA TOUR events scheduled for this season have either been rescheduled or canceled. As for the Travelers Championship, it will run as a televised event without the crowds.

Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Andy Bessette talks missing fans:

Events associated with the tournament will change and possibly become virtual, officials say.

Those who have purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive a full refund in the next 30 days.

So far, none of the players have pulled out, and championship officials say they’re excited about potentially adding more players to the championship.

Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Andy Bessette on player field getting better:

The sponsors that support the championship and the 150 charities that benefit from the proceeds are all in constant communication with tournament officials.

The #TravelersChamp remains on the @PGATOUR schedule as a TV-only event, with no fans on-site, broadcast June 25-28 on @CBS and @GolfChannel. Fans who purchased tickets will be automatically refunded. Thanks for your continued support. https://t.co/S0SG2AErNk pic.twitter.com/UALq42OAyS — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) April 16, 2020

Here is the revised 2019-2020 PGA Tour Schedule:

June 8-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

• June 15-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina

• June 22-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

• July 2-July 5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

• July 6-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

• July 13-19: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

• July 20-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

• July 27-August 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

• July 27-August 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

• August 3-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

• August 10-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

• August 17-23: THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

• August 24-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois

• August 31-September 7: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

Tournament Director, Nathan Grube, released the following statement on the tournament:

“The PGA TOUR today announced that the 2020 Travelers Championship is currently scheduled as a TV-only event, broadcast by CBS and the Golf Channel, June 25–28. Conducting the tournament without crowds on-site is in the best interest of protecting everyone, including the Connecticut community at large. Those who purchased tournament tickets through Ticketmaster should automatically receive a full refund within 30 days. We are committed to delivering a world-class PGA TOUR event that provides 100% of net proceeds to worthy causes throughout the region. This will include supporting our core charity partners, as well as organizations dedicated to COVID-19 relief efforts. Fans interested in contributing to tournament charities can do so by visiting TravelersChampionship.com.” We appreciate the support of the PGA TOUR, and we will continue to work with them and follow the recommendations and regulations of local, state and federal government agencies to ensure the safety of those essential to conducting the tournament. We thank everyone for their patience as we work through the details and will share additional updates as appropriate.” Nathan Grube, Tournament Director

Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Andy Bessette, also released a statement: