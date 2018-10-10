Connecticut

Travelers employees gather in Hartford to support United Way

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 10:41 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 10:41 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - On Tuesday night, employees of Travelers Insurance gathered at Infinity Hall in Hartford to help support the United Way of Connecticut.

The event was part of their "Giving Campaign". The live auction was hosted by our very own, Ryan Kristafer.

The employees raised over $18,000 - all of that money going directly to the United Way.

 

