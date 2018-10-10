Travelers employees gather in Hartford to support United Way
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - On Tuesday night, employees of Travelers Insurance gathered at Infinity Hall in Hartford to help support the United Way of Connecticut.
The event was part of their "Giving Campaign". The live auction was hosted by our very own, Ryan Kristafer.
The employees raised over $18,000 - all of that money going directly to the United Way.
-
New Haven PD: One dead, two others stabbed at Sperry and Goffe Streets
Gene-editing technology could leave mosquitoes unable to produce
Anthony Weiner to be released from prison early
NYC Mayor signs "Gender X" legislation into law
Guilford mother helping others to beat addiction
Hamden Schools redistricting proposals draw strong reaction
-
Major Hurricane Michael bearing down on Florida Panhandle
A fast and furious Hurricane Michael sped toward the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday night with 120 mph winds and a potential storm surge of 13 feet, giving tens of thousands of people precious little time to get out or board up.
5 CT Red Cross volunteers to deploy as Hurricane Michael approaches
Officials prepare for impact of Hurricane Michael
Fast-moving Hurricane Michael menaces Florida Panhandle
Florida sheriff's office issues 'trespass warning' for Jim Cantore ahead of Hurricane Michael
US Gulf Coast bracing for 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
Depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Michael
Mild temps on Sunday, afternoon shower possible
-
New Haven PD: One dead, two others stabbed at Sperry and Goffe Streets
New Haven PD confirms to News 8 that one person is dead, two others stabbed...
-
Gene-editing technology could leave mosquitoes unable to produce
Mosquitoes aren't just pesky nuisances... they also carry deadly diseases...
-
Anthony Weiner to be released from prison early
Former New York Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner is set to be released from...
-
NYC Mayor signs "Gender X" legislation into law
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio has signed a bill that adds a third gender...
-
-
EARLY WEDNESDAY WEATHER UPDATE
Dress for summer today. Umbrella Thursday and Sweatshirt weather for the weekend!!! CAT 4 HURRICANE MICHAEL INTO FLORIDA PANHANDLE THIS AFTERNOON!!!
-
New Haven PD: One dead, two others stabbed at Sperry and Goffe Streets
New Haven PD confirms to News 8 at one person is dead, two others stabbed after an altercation Tuesday night.
-
Gene-editing technology could leave mosquitoes unable to produce
Mosquitoes aren't just pesky nuisances... they also carry deadly diseases like Zika virus and Malaria.