Trinity Health of New England: 789 test positive for coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. — Trinity Health Of New England has released its latest coronavirus testing numbers Friday morning.

As of Thursday, April 2, the center tested 4,934 individuals. 3,010 individuals of those tested are negative for COVID-19. 789 tested positive and 1,135 are in process.

Including the latest, this brings the total number of positive cases in Connecticut to 3,842.

Officials note these numbers are cumulative and will be the only numbers provided.