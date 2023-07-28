WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state trooper charged with manslaughter in a deadly shooting in West Haven has rejected a plea deal.



The lawyer for Trooper Brian North says his charge would have been reduced from first-degree manslaughter to second-degree manslaughter, which would have reduced his maximum possible sentence from 40 years to 10 years.



North shot and killed 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane in January 2020. Police say Soulemane carjacked a Lyft driver at knifepoint.



Officers boxed Soulemane in after a chase from Norwalk to West Haven.

North told investigators Soulemane refused to drop the knife and made a sudden move — causing him to fire to protect himself and others.

“I know he’s not going to take the plea deal. I knew he was not going to take it. He’s going to want to go to trial. And we know Mubarak is going to get justice when he comes to trial.”

“Now that we know that he’s not going to take it, now we’re focusing on January,” Mubarak Soulemane’s mother said.

North is set to stand trial in January. He remains on administrative duty.