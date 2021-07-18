Trooper on governor’s detail charged in domestic dispute

LEDYARD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police have placed a Trooper assigned to Gov. Ned Lamont’s security detail on administrative suspension pending the outcome of criminal and internal investigations of an alleged domestic dispute.

Ledyard Police charged Trooper Ryan Luther with disorderly conduct Wednesday. He was released on a $500 bond. The Day of New London reported Friday that an arrest warrant affidavit says police were called to a domestic dispute at a Ledyard home on Monday.

The affidavit says a victim told police Luther was verbally abusive to the victim and a minor, and prevented the victim from leaving the home. Luther’s lawyer, Robert Britt, declined to comment Saturday.