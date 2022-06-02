MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Trooper Brian North is returning to the courtroom, and is facing criminal charges for shooting and killing a suspect in 2020.

Exactly one month ago on Thursday, Trooper North made his first appearance in court. North faces charges of manslaughter for killing 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane after a lengthy car chase.

During his first time in front of a judge, dozens of fellow troopers responded to the union’s call for support. They marched up the street and into the courthouse in a massive show of support.

Much smaller, but much more vocal, were supporters of the Soulemane family. They have said yes, Mubarak Soulemane may have carjacked a Lyft driver at knifepoint in Norwalk. And yes, he led police on a 30-mile chase up I-95 until they boxed him in West Haven.

However, the family has come forward and said that Soulemane had mental health issues. They also stated that after police boxed him in, trapped him, and left him in the car with only a knife, he was not a real danger to anyone on the scene.

Trooper North has stated that Soulemane refused to drop the knife, however. He claimed that Soulemane made a sudden move inside the car he had stolen, which led North to open fire on Soulemane, killing him.

Other troopers have said that North followed his training when he did this and that he shot at Soulemane to protect his fellow officers.

The lawyer for the Soulemane family has a different take on the case.

In the last court appearance he made, he stated that the police body camera video would make it clear to any jury that this was an “execution.”