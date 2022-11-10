TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Mail thefts are an ongoing problem across the state, and in an attempt to protect residents from this crime, the Trumbull Police Department offered some tips.

On Monday, Trumbull police found thieves attempting to steal from a collection box in Trumbull Shopping Center around 4 p.m. Additionally, police are investigating several mail theft cases where mail was stolen from residential curbside mail boxes.

Police said thieves are stealing mail from residential mailboxes, as well as United States Postal Service (USPS) collection boxes outside of businesses. They specifically look for mailboxes with outgoing mail flags in the upright position, to alert post office personnel to collect it. Additionally, thieves look to steal contents from collection boxes to steal a large amount of mail in a short time frame, police said.

After stealing checks, they’ll cash out the money and might use the information to gain bank access.

The TPD offered some tips to ensure that residents’ mail arrives safely to its destination.

Promptly pick up mail — don’t leave mail or packages in your mailbox or door for a long period

Deposit mail close to pick-up time — deposit mail into collection boxes before the last collection



Inquire about overdue mail — don't wait; contact the sender as soon as possible if you did not receive the mail you're expecting

Do not send cash — don’t risk sending cash in the mail

Arrange for prompt pickup — if you can’t be home, make arrangements to pick up your package

Request a signature confirmation — request a signature to confirm receipt

If you observe any suspicious activity in your neighborhood or near a mail collection box, contact the TPD at (203) 261-3665. Contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.