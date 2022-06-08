SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Trumbull police sergeant charged with sexual assault in Trumbull was placed on administrative leave.

Shelton police said Matthew Perkowski, 33, of Shelton turned himself in on Tuesday based on an arrest warrant. He is charged with sexual assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

The arrest stems from a complaint filed by a victim in September 2020, according to Shelton police. They also said that another arrest is expected in this case.

Trumbull police said Perkowski was placed on administrative leave as a result of the charges, and his police powers have been removed.

“The allegations contained in the Shelton Police arrest warrant will be reviewed and investigated by the Office of Internal Affairs in Trumbull to identify any violations of the department’s Code of

Conduct, and we will await the findings from the court,” Trumbull Police Chief Michael Lombardo said in a statement. “These accusations present a very serious personnel matter that will be handled appropriately.”

Perkowski was released on a $150,000 court set bond. He is due in Derby Court on Wednesday.

News 8 is following this developing story.