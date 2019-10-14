Trump says he’ll look into case of Darien man accused of killing resort employee in Anguilla

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll “be looking into” the case of a Connecticut financial adviser charged with killing a hotel worker while on a family vacation in Anguilla after the man’s wife appeared on the “Fox & Friends” morning show and urged Trump to intervene.

Trump tweeted shortly after the segment that, “Something looks and sounds very wrong.”

Will be looking into the Scott Hapgood case, and the Island of Anguilla. Something looks and sounds very wrong. I know Anguilla will want to see this case be properly and justly resolved! @foxandfriends @SteveDucey @ainsleyearhardt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

He says: “I know Anguilla will want to see this case be properly and justly resolved!”

Scott Hapgood and his family were on vacation when they say a hotel worker showed up at their room unannounced and demanded money before attacking them on April 13.

An autopsy report shows the victim, 27-year-old Kenny Mitchel of Dominica, died of positional asphyxia and received blunt force injuries to his torso and other areas.