Live Now
Sen. Blumenthal, environmental officials speak out against PFAS in firefighting foam

Trump says he’ll look into case of Darien man accused of killing resort employee in Anguilla

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Friends defend Darien man charged in Anguilla killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll “be looking into” the case of a Connecticut financial adviser charged with killing a hotel worker while on a family vacation in Anguilla after the man’s wife appeared on the “Fox & Friends” morning show and urged Trump to intervene.

Related: Revised Autopsy: Caribbean resort employee in fight with Darien man had lethal levels of cocaine in bloodstream

Trump tweeted shortly after the segment that, “Something looks and sounds very wrong.”

He says: “I know Anguilla will want to see this case be properly and justly resolved!”

Related: Darien man accused of killing maintenance worker during family vacation called the ordeal a ‘nightmare’

Scott Hapgood and his family were on vacation when they say a hotel worker showed up at their room unannounced and demanded money before attacking them on April 13.

Related: Hapgood appears in court in Anguilla for preliminary hearing in manslaughter case

An autopsy report shows the victim, 27-year-old Kenny Mitchel of Dominica, died of positional asphyxia and received blunt force injuries to his torso and other areas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss