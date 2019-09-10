TSA director reflects on responding to 9/11 and decision to work at Bradley Airport

(WTNH) — This week marks the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It was that day and how our country came together, that inspired one man to work for the TSA.

On September 11, 2001, William Cstono worked for the Connecticut State Police. He traveled to New York City after the attacks to work the pile at Ground Zero for around two weeks.

Cstonos and his canine worked to find and identify human remains among the ruins and ashes. It was during those tough moments, he realised he wanted to work for the TSA.

“Nothing can prepare you for what 9/11 was, what Ground Zero was. Entering the scene, it was just massive, massive destruction. I tell some of my friends it was like walking on to a movie set. Flames still going, Firemen putting out the flames or people running left and right trying to save people. Doing whatever they can to go into that mass destruction looking for survivors. It’s something I will never forget…and that’s what motivates me to do what I do every single day.” William Cstonos, Federal Security Director for Connecticut, TSA

Now the top TSA official at Bradley International Airport, Cstonos says he is honored to do his part in securing the safety of the United States.

