Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Connecticut: what you need to know

(WTNH) — The 2019 primary elections are happening across 23 towns in Connecticut on Tuesday, September 10th.

Polls open on Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. Find your local polling place here. Only those who are officially enrolled in a political party can vote in the party’s election; unaffiliated voters can not vote. Check your voter registration information here.

These local elections are held to determine political party nominees for town and city positions ahead of the general election for roles including:

Mayor

Town Council

First Selectman

Board of Aldermen

Board of Education

Planning and Zoning Commission

Board of Finance

Treasurer

City Sheriff

Tax Collector

Board of Assessment Appeals

Fire Commissioner

Constables

These open positions vary from communities across Connecticut, some of these locations will have a ballot for multiple positions. Sample ballots for each town participating in Tuesday’s primaries can be found here.

Democratic primaries will be held in Bloomfield, Bridgeport, Hamden, Hartford, Middletown, New Haven, Oxford, Stratford and West Haven.

Republican primaries will be held in Bridgeport, Brooklyn, Colchester, East Haven, Killingworth, Plainfield, Plainville, Preston, Ridgefield, Shelton, Somers, Voluntown and West Haven.

News 8 will be covering the Mayoral races with crews live in Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport. The Capitol Report team will be providing break-downs and results of the races as they happen after the polls close.

News 8 is Your Local Election Headquarters. Join us on-air and online throughout the day.