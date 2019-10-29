Tuesday marks 8 years since October snowstorm that knocked out power for thousands

(WTNH)– A trip down memory lane and far from the best memory.

News 8 has a look at around the state 8 years ago Tuesday, when a freak snowstorm hit New England on October 29th.

But, the snow wasn’t the big problem, it’s what it did to the trees and power lines.

Since the leaves were still on the trees, the snow made it too heavy for branches to withstand.The result was trees, branches, power lines, came down all across the state.

Power was knocked out for more than 830,000 people at one point. And for some, it took weeks to restore.