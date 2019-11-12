Turkey Trots across the state in November

(WTNH)– There are several Turkey Trots happening around the state this month.

Below is a list of events for anyone who wants to get some fresh air and exercise before their Thanksgiving meal!

Run for the Turkeys 5K

Where: New Fairfield High School – 54 Gillotti Road, New Fairfield, CT 06812

When: Sunday, November 24, 2019 – 11 a.m.

What: Included in the day’s events will be a kid’s fun run around the track for children 12 years and under. T-shirts will be given to all 5K runners and walkers registered by October 25th. Music along the race route. There will be prize categories for the three best Thanksgiving themed costumed runners. Digital timing, positional placing, raffle prizes, and trophies to the top runners in each division are highlights of this year’s event. Don’t forget to visit our Turkey Mascot!

Price: $27

https://www.active.com/new-fairfield-ct/running/distance-running-races/run-for-the-turkeys-5k-2019

2. New Canaan Turkey Trot

Where: Waveny Park Castle, in the front circle or West porch – look for signs.

When: Sunday, November 17, 2019 – 11:30 a.m.

What: Get ready for Thanksgiving with a short run around New Canaan two Sundays before the holiday. 5 km course starting and finishing at the Waveny Park “castle.” ChronoTrack B-Tag timing. Post-race refreshments, awards to top male and female runners and age group winners. Race day check-in opens at 10:30 a.m. Pre-race check-in at New Balance New Canaan beginning Friday, November 15 from 4 to 6 pm, and Saturday, November 16 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Price: $30

https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/NewCanaan/NewCanaanTurkeyTrot

3. 2019 Kiwanis Turkey Trot

Where: EC Stevens Elementary School, Wallingford, CT

When: Sunday, November 24, 2019 – 9am

What: Over the past 65 years , we have been donating resources, talent and financial assistance to numerous community-based projects for the benefit of the citizens of Wallingford and neighboring communities. Our goals are met annually through member donations and fund-raising within the community. We are not a recipient of the United Way or any other campaign. Our achievements and success are the result of the commitment and dedication of our members, as well as the generosity and support of the community at large. Our Annual Turkey Trot Road Race is one of our major fundraisers.

Price: $25

http://www.lightboxreg.com/kiwanis-turkey-trot_2018_2019?mobile=0

4. Rowayton Turkey Trot

Where: Community Center, 33 Highland Ave, Rowayton

When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 9:30am

What: The event was founded by Rowayton residents Paul Wolters and Cameron Letters who, having previously run in similar events, thought it would be a great addition to Rowayton’s social calendar as a fundraiser to benefit local charities. The event was initiated in 2011 and came into its own in 2012 with almost 400 runners, growing to a 1,400 strong field in 2017.

Price: Adults: $40 Juniors (10-17): $10 (Under 10 is free)

http://www.rowaytonturkeytrot.com/about.html

5. Branford Rotary and BC2 Thanksgiving 5K

Where: Walsh Intermediate School – 185 Damascus Road, Branford, CT 06405

When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 9:10am

What: The flat 5K begins and finishes at Walsh Intermediate School. The course is flat & fast traveling through Branford’s scenic Route 146 and Pine Orchard Golf Course. The event features

pre- and post-race party! Before you begin your Thanksgiving Day meal, enjoy kids activities, music, and warm down with cider, chowder and more.

Price: Adult: $29, Student (18 and under): $22, Kids Fun Run: $8

https://www.jbsports.com/thanksgiving5k

6. Commodore Hull 5K

Where: Raymond P. Lavietes Clubhouse – 1 Positive Place, Shelton, CT 06484

When: Thursday, November 28. 2019 – 8am

What: The Commodore Hull Thanksgiving Day 5k Road Race offers a great, early morning run through the historic downtowns of Shelton and Derby. The race is finished in plenty of time to get to the annual Shelton-Derby football game, then on to your Thanksgiving Day celebrations.

Price: Adult: $25, High School/Grammar School: $10, Seniors(70 and older): free

https://www.bgc-lnv.org/commodore-hull-race

7. The Great Turkey Escape

Where: Redding Community Center – 37 Lonetown Rd, Redding, CT US 06896

When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 8:30am

What: Like the Redding Road Race, we will spoil our runners with a long sleeve tech shirt, an embroidered winter beanie (hat) and keepsake, personalized bibs along with 3 deep 5 year age group awards. The race begins and ends at the Redding Community Center on Lonetown Rd (RT 107) and all proceeds will stay in Redding and be distributed to The RES PTA, The Redding Historical Center and Venture Crew 777.

Price: $34

https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Redding/TheGreatTurkeyEscape

8. 2019 Lenny and Joe’s Madison Turkey Trot

Where: Madison Town Green – Meetinghouse Lane Madison, CT 06443

When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 10am

What: The 5 mile race and 2 mile walk with both start and finish in the heart of Madison on the historic Madison Town Green! Both the run and walk courses will feature scenic views of Long Island Sound and some of Madison’s most picturesque Shoreline neighborhoods.

Price: 5K – $25, 2K – $20

http://madisonjc.com/events/turkey/

9. Stratford Turkey Day Trot

Where: 2422 Main St, Stratford, CT US 06615

When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 8:15am

What: Our family friendly 5k (3.11mi) run/walk takes place on a course that starts in the heart of our downtown center. You’ll run down E. Broadway and take a right on Elm St. From there you’ll run thru the historic section of town with a straight shot, out and back on Elm St, You’ll do a quick turn around and go past the water table on your way back to the finish. Before you get back downtown you’ll run a loop around the parking lot where the historically famous Shakespeare Theatre used to be (it burned to the ground in January)…right near the Housatonic River.

Price: $35

https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Stratford/StratfordTurkeyDayTrot

10. Newtown Turkey Trot

Where: 11 Queen St, Newtown, CT US 06470

When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 7:45am

What: The 10th Annual Newtown Turkey Trot 5K road race and fun walk to support the C. H. Booth Library! This year the race will be held on Thanksgiving Morning, Thursday November 28th, and start at 7:45 AM. In celebration of our 10th Anniversary we have introduced cash prizes!!! Cash prizes will be awarded based on gun time per USATF rules.

Price: $30

https://runsignup.com/newtownturkeytrot

11. 10th Annual Turkey Trot in Memory of Donald J. Hassiak

Where: Tarrywile Park, 70 Southern Blvd, Danbury, CT

When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 8:30am

What: The annual Turkey Trot originated in 2007 by Coach Brian Hayes and the Immaculate High School Cross Country team. A scholarship fund to honor Donald J. Hassiak ’87, a 16-year veteran of the Danbury Police Department was established. Hassiak was killed by a drunk driver in a tragic hit and run car accident when reporting to duty on June 3, 2010. With the consent of the Hassiak family, Hayes, also a Danbury Police Officer, agreed to have the proceeds of the Turkey Trot support the Donald J. Hassiak Scholarship Fund.

Price: $25

https://www.immaculatehs.org/support-ihs/events/annual-turkey-trot

12. Rotary Club of Orange 7th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot

Where: High Plains Community Center – 525 Orange Center Rd, Orange, CT 06477

When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 8am

What: You’ll have a choice of a 5k course to run or walk (as a timed event) or enjoy a one mile untimed walk course. All abilities are welcome. Our 5k (3.11mi) course is safe, scenic and family friendly. Run hard, run easy, push a stroller, move with the family…it’s all good! The Orange Police and volunteers will be in place for your journey from the High Plains Community Center, thru the neighborhood, and back. There will be a water table on the course.

Price: $27

https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Orange/RotaryClubofOrangeThanksgivingDay5kTurkeyTrotWalkforhealth

13. 42nd Annual Pequot Runners 5 Mile T’Day Race

Where: Pequot Avenue, Southport, CT

When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 8:15am

What: This is not a runner’s course. Please walk. Do not walk ahead of the police lead car or let your children run ahead of it. Strollers, dogs, in-line skaters, and headphones are permitted in the 2.6-mile Walk. They are not permitted, however, in the 5-Mile Road Race.

Price: Adult: $39, 17& Younger: $34

https://www.pequotrunners.org/thanksgiving-day-race

14. 9th Annual Run Turkey Run 5K

Where: Multisports ss Academy, Hamden CT

When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 7:30am

What: The 5K course is mostly flat with a few rolling hills with one water station near the half way point. There are no street crossings or motor cars on the course. Snacks and refreshments will be provided after the race including HOT Apple Cider!

Price: $25

http://www.teammossman.com/thanksgiving-day-5k-new-haven-area.html

15. 19th Annual Shippan Turkey Trot

Where: 280 Ocean Dr E, Stamford, CT 06902

When:Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 10am

What: Every penny raised by the Shippan Turkey Trot will go to the Pacific House, aka Shelter for the Homeless in Stamford, CT.

Price: Donations Greatly Appreciated

https://www.shippantrot.com/

16. Annual Southbury Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run

Where: Revv Fitness Club, 730 Main Street South, Southbury, CT

When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 8am

What: Awards will be given to all top male and female finishers in 9 age categories ranging from under 10 years of age to over 70. Proceeds from the Southbury Turkey Trot will benefit local charities including the Southbury Food, Southbury Needy Fund and the Fuel Banks.

Price: $25

http://www.lightboxreg.com/southbury-turkey-trot_2019?func=&mobile=0

17. Greenwich Alliance for Education Turkey Trot