Tweed, Bradley Inter. airports receive TSA awards

Connecticut

(WTNH) — Both Tweed New Haven and Bradley International airports are winning awards on Friday for their security.

The TSA team at Tweed was named the best of the year for a smaller-size airport. Tweed was recognized for their response plan to an active shooter situation.

Bradley was given TSA’s annual Partnership Award. That award recognizes achievements promoting security partnerships across the area.

