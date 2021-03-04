Two $100,000 lottery tickets sold in CT to expire this weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two $100,000 lottery tickets sold in Connecticut will expire this weekend.

Both tickets hit the top prize in the Cash 5 game. One was sold September 7 in New Haven at the New York Style Deli on Whalley Avenue. It expires Saturday. The winning numbers for this ticket are: 2 – 7 – 12 – 13 – 15.

The other was sold September 8 in Kensington at the Mobil Mart on Chamberlain Highway. It expires Sunday. The winning numbers for this ticket are: 3 – 4 – 9 – 16 – 17.

The CT Lottery says that all draw game tickets expire 180-calendar days from the draw date.

To claim your prize on or before the expiration dates, go to any CT Lottery retailer to have your ticket validated through their terminal, or call (860) 713-2680 to schedule an appointment to go to CT Lottery Headquarters at 777 Brook Street in Rocky Hill.

For information about other unclaimed draw tickets, click here.