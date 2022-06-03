WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested two men for the possession of illegal narcotics and operating a drug factory on Thursday.

Police officers assigned to the Vice and Intelligence Division executed a search and seizure warrant for 28-year-old Quentin Boone at his home on William Street.

Upon arrival, officers located Boone and another individual identified as 24-year-old Torrington resident Douglas Elliot.

Officers discovered 275 bags of Heroin, 2.6 grams of crack cocaine, $3,277 in U.S. currency. Police also found 32 live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Boone and Elliot have past felony narcotic convictions prohibiting the men from possessing any firearms or ammunition. In addition, Elliot was currently on supervised parole, according to authorities.

Boone and Elliot were charged with the possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory and criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition.

The men were both held on a $150,000 surety dollar bond and were arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Elliot has been remanded to the Connecticut Department of Corrections.