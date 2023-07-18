MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested for a robbery in Milford on Saturday.

Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Macy’s located within the Connecticut Post Mall at 1201 Boston Post Rd. A Loss Prevention officer saw a man and woman take merchandise from the store and leave without paying.

When the officer approached them, the man took out a knife and pointed it at them. The Loss Prevention officer backed away, and the suspects fled on foot, police said.

Police received a description of the suspects and were able to locate them walking from the mall near the intersection of Boston Post and East Town roads. They were detained and identified as the suspects involved in the robbery. Police also found a knife used in the robbery with the man.

The suspects were identified as Shoshana Moskowitz, 25, of Cheshire and Juan Cartagena, 50, of New Haven.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree. Cartagena was also charged with second-degree threatening.

Moskowitz posted a $10,000 bond and is due in court on Aug. 8. Cartagena was given a $10,000 bond and parole issued a remand in custody order. He was arraigned in court on April 17, 2023.