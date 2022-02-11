GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested for their involvement in an altercation at a Glastonbury Board of Education meeting in December, police said.

Monte Ray McFall, of Glastonbury, was arrested on a single count of Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, according to officials. McFall was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on March 10.

Mark Finocchiaro, of Glastonbury, was also arrested on a single count of Breach of Peace 2nd degree, officials said. He was also released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is due in Manchester Superior Court on March 11.

Both arrests follow a physical disturbance at the Glastonbury High School auditorium during a BOE meeting on December 14, 2021. The meeting was to address the future of the high school’s mascot when a fight broke out, bringing the meeting to an abrupt end.