At least two Connecticut residents arrested during U.S. Capitol riot

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(WTNH) — The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia reports officers have arrested at least two Connecticut residents at the U.S. Capitol during the violent riots Wednesday.

Police said 40-year-old Maurcio Mendez of Connecticut was arrested Wednesday for offenses at the 100 Block of First Street NW and was charged with curfew violation and unlawful entry.

40-year-old Victoria Bergeson of Connecticut was also arrested Wednesday for offenses at the 100 Block of First Street NW and charged with curfew violation and unlawful entry.

Those two are among the nearly 70 people arrested by Metropolitan police Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Most have received similar charges including curfew violation, unlawful entry, and carrying a pistol without a license.

The FBI is now asking the public to help identify people involved in instigating violence at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John H. Durham is encouraging those with information to contact the FBI.

“We encourage people with information related to the activity yesterday at the U.S. Capitol to contact the FBI. If the District of Connecticut is the appropriate venue for the prosecution of individuals involved in that disgraceful and criminal activity, our office will aggressively pursue any such matter.” U.S. Attorney John H. Durham

There are no reports of any Connecticut residents being arrested by U.S. Capitol police at this time.

