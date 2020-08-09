Some concerned some polling places won’t have power restored in time for Tuesday’s primary election day

Conn. (WTNH) — Less than two days remain before Connecticut’s primary election day, however, some polling places in the state still need power restored after Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power for hundreds of thousands this week.

As of Sunday evening, eight town halls were still waiting for internet connectivity to come back. Officials are asking utility companies to prioritize power and connectivity to town halls before Tuesday’s primaries.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, President of Regional Electric Operations for Eversource, Craig Hallstrom told News 8 there were over 500 polling stations without power (out of the 748 total in the state) after the storm this week. As of Sunday at 3:30 p.m., they were down to 27 still in the dark with the estimate that all of those stations will have lights back on by the end of the day.

The office of Secretary of the State Denise Merrill reports she has spoken with state officials, including Governor Ned Lamont, more than once on the importance of power and connectivity restoration to election infrastructure.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring that every Connecticut voter is able to cast their ballot in the manner of their choosing,” said Secretary Merrill. “In Connecticut, voting goes on – in the face of the October Snowstorm, Hurricane Sandy, and now Tropical Storm Isaias. Polls are open on Election Day and voters will be able to cast their ballots. Voters with absentee ballots are encouraged to deliver them to the secure ballot drop boxes in front of each town hall.”