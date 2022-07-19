(WTNH) – Two state parks are temporarily closed due to poor water quality on Tuesday, according to DEEP officials’ weekly water quality report.

Wadsworth Falls and Indian Wells are the two closed parks, officials said. Samples from each park’s water supply were tested by DEEP, who determined the parks needed to close for further testing.

A new sample of the water from each park will be collected Thursday morning for retesting.

DEEP said the new test results will come out Friday, and then the parks will either be re-opened or remain closed for testing.

Officials also remind parkgoers that the Mashamoquet Brook State Park swimming area will remain closed for the 2022 season for ongoing maintenance.