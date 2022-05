VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two individuals and a cat were displaced after a fire broke out on Rainbow Trail in Vernon on Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the report of a blaze around 3:20 a.m. Upon arrival to the scene, firefighters found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread to inside the home causing smoke and water damage, according to fire officials. The Vernon Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

No other information has been released at this time.