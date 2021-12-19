Two juveniles arrested for car-jacking, fleeing from police

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police arrested two juveniles on Sunday for stealing a car and fleeing from police.

Officials have investigated several incidents over the weekend relating to stolen vehicles in the town of Fairfield. First, the New Haven Police Department reported a Nissan Altima stolen via armed carjacking in the city on December 16, followed by the North Haven Police Department reporting an armed car-jacking of a Toyota Camry on December 18. FPD said that it’s believed the suspects in both car-jackings are related.

On December 18, police were alerted that the Nissan Altima stolen from New Haven was in the town of Fairfield and involved in an attempted vehicle theft. Although police attempted to stop the vehicle in downtown Fairfield, police said the pursuit was terminated.

On Sunday, police located the second stolen vehicle, the Toyota Camry from North Haven, traveling in downtown Fairfield. After pursuing the vehicle on I-95, police tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the stolen vehicle increased its speed, police said.

The operator of the stolen vehicle crossed over several lanes of traffic and ultimately crashed into a jersey barrier.

Police arrested two juveniles, ages 13 and 16, on the scene. The 16-year-old sustained minor abrasions to his legs in the accident, police said. No other injuries were reported.