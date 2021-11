If you're waking up early this morning, either the dog doesn't understand Daylight Saving Time, or you forgot to set your clocks back 1 hour. Daylight Saving Time ended overnight, so the sun came up around 6:30 and set around 4:40 PM. Everyone will enjoy a nice, bright day with highs in the mid 50s across the state. Temperatures will be quite mild this week--highs will be near 60° on Monday, then we'll make a run for the mid 60s on Tuesday! We will stay in this dry pattern for a little longer--no showers in sight until late Friday.

Today: Plenty of sunshine, some high clouds mixing in. Highs in the mid 50s.