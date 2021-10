WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The right and center lanes of I-84 West are closed between Exits 40 and 41, due to a truck crash Sunday morning.

The truck went off-road and into an embankment 0.01 miles before exit 40 for Ridgewood Rd.

The CT Department of Transportation reported the crash at 5:52 a.m. Officials are on the scene.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.