Two Mega Power jackpots back up for grabs

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2016 file photo, a clerk at a convenience store pulls Powerball tickets from a printer for a customer in Tampa, Fla. The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, July 27, 2016, drawing has soared to over $420 million thanks to...

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2016 file photo, a clerk at a convenience store pulls Powerball tickets from a printer for a customer in Tampa, Fla. The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, July 27, 2016, drawing has soared to over $420 million thanks to...

WTNH - You might want to stop by your nearest grocery store or gas station when you hear what you could win by playing just a few numbers over the next few days.

The Connecticut Lottery announced Thursday that two Mega Power jackpots are still up for grabs, with a combined payout of over $860 million!

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday is estimated at $314 million, with a cash lump sum option of $179.4 million.

The lottery says players have a chance to win an estimated $548 million Mega Millions jackpot with a cash lump sum option of more than $309 million Friday night.

Lottery officials say the $548 million Mega Millions estimated jackpot is the 3rd largest in the game's history.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last hit in California back in July of this year.

Experts say the odds of a winning a Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million. Remember, it only takes just one ticket to win!

CT Lottery President and CEO, Gregory Smith, is reminding players to use good judgment when gambling.

"It only takes one ticket to win. When jackpots reach hundreds of millions of dollars, we encourage people to use their 'GameSense,' or common sense, when playing," said CT Lottery's President and CEO, Gregory Smith. "It is important for consumers to use good judgment and to remember to 'play for fun, not to make money,' and 'know the odds.'"