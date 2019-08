GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men have been arrested in connection to an arson investigation in Groton.

Police say 20-year-old Christopher Czekala and 21-year-old Nehemiah Knight are accused of setting a car on fire early Friday morning.

The owner of the car was in his home at the time. No injuries were reported.

